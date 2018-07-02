Española Police detectives charged two men with an open count of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault following an incident Thursday (6/29) night at the Giant gas station.
News
Many parts of Roberto Archuleta’s life are depicted on the wall of his office at the Fairview Elementary. They include a poster of a movie about César Chavez, an early depiction of a Spanish picaresque novel character and a drawing of Don Quixote.
Three months after being appointed as a non-voting member of the Española City Council, Española Valley High School graduate Maurissa Maestas is finding the nerve to speak publicly.
Sports
Former Española basketball player Azaziah Salazar credits his upbringing to his success on the hardwood.
McCurdy Charter School's Zoe Serrano has faced her fair share of obstacles in her journey to becoming one of New Mexico’s best softball players.
Football injury paves way for basketball coaching career
Obituaries
Tessie B. Romero, 82, a resident of Española, passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018 following…
With broken hearts, we share that our beloved Dennis H. Salazar, 62, Española, formerly a re…
Flora Fresquez, age 87, a resident of San Mateo, CA, a native of New Mexico passed away on N…
Jose (Tito) Escobar, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday June 19, 2018.
Opinion
Editor:
I’d like to know why Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative Board member at large John Tap…
Parents, teachers and taxpayers in the Dulce School District are not being treated fairl…
We hear the laments of nothing for youth in the city. Please take a look at Austin Fishe…
