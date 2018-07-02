Featured Stories

Teenager shot to death in gas station fight
    Española Police detectives charged two men with an open count of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault following an incident Thursday (6/29) night at the Giant gas station.

California Experience Drove Principal to Teach

Many parts of Roberto Archuleta’s life are depicted on the wall of his office at the Fairview Elementary. They include a poster of a movie about César Chavez, an early depiction of a Spanish picaresque novel character and a drawing of Don Quixote.

Having Something to Say

    Three months after being appointed as a non-voting member of the Española City Council, Española Valley High School graduate Maurissa Maestas is finding the nerve to speak publicly.

Serrano Shines Despite Injuries

McCurdy Charter School's Zoe Serrano has faced her fair share of obstacles in her journey to becoming one of New Mexico’s best softball players.

Tessie B. Romero

Tessie B. Romero, 82, a resident of Española, passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018 following…

Dennis H. Salazar

With broken hearts, we share that our beloved Dennis H. Salazar, 62, Española, formerly a re…

Flora Fresquez

Flora Fresquez, age 87, a resident of San Mateo, CA, a native of New Mexico passed away on N…

No One Voted for Tapia

    I’d like to know why Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative Board member at large John Tap…